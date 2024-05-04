Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) PT Raised to C$4.00

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.63.
About Western Copper and Gold
