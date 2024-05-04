Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) PT Raised to C$4.00

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE WRN opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.63.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

