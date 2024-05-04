Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,992 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $11.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,675. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

