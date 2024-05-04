Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ATI by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $58.18. 1,831,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

