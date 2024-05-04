WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) SVP Sara Trickett Sells 734 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sara Trickett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07.
WEX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.
Institutional Trading of WEX
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
