WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) SVP Sara Trickett Sells 734 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sara Trickett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,115,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

