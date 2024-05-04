Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,624 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $345,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.