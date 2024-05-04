Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,176,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.