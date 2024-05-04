Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VSGX stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

