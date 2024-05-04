Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67,863 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48,746.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 547,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.74 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

