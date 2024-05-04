Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 43.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after buying an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

CB opened at $248.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $236.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

