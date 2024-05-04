Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

