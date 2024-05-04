Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

