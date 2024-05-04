Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $202,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

