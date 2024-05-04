WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.