WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
