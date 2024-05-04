Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $388.55 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $396.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 276.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

