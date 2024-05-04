Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $388.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 101.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

