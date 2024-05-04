Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $405.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.55. 510,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,882. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $396.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after buying an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,423,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

