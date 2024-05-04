Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 5,927,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

