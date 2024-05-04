Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,836 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $59,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,353. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

