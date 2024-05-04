Wormhole Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $265.15 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.71212702 USD and is up 12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $322,992,287.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

