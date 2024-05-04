WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.09.

WW International Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of WW opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

