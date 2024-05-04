Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti Sells 196,279 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

WH stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,108. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.