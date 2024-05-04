Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,646,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 169.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 82,215 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

