Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
