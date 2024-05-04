XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. 1,282,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. XPEL has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $886.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

