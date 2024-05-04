XPEL’s (XPEL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday.

XPEL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. XPEL’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

