Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $322.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 621.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

