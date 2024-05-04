Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

