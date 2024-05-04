Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

