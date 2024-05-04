Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.