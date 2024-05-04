ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 7.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.37. 2,103,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,409,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 164.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

