Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zuora by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

