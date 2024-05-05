10,146 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.60.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.66. 1,196,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,130. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

