11,953 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 501,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

