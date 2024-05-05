120,082 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 659,505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 146,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

