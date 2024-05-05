124,999 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,043. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

