1,450,000 Shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Orla Mining makes up approximately 2.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Orla Mining by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Price Performance

ORLA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 159,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.