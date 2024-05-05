1,794 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average of $151.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

