21,275 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The company has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

