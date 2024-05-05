2,592 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after acquiring an additional 882,291 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.19. 1,411,118 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

