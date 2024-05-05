3,128 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.15. 110,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,172. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

