318 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $22,767,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $629.27. 1,109,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,705. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.68. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.