3,468,600 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,468,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,197,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.89% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $12,396,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,325,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

