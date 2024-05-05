3,713 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

