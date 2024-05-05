3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lowered by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,412,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.15. 4,818,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

