4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,267.61

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,267.61 ($66.17) and traded as high as GBX 6,370 ($80.02). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 6,080 ($76.37), with a volume of 19,627 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,365 ($92.51) target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,272.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,368.42%.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.01), for a total value of £316,585.80 ($397,670.90). Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

