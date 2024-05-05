509 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $20.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $761.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

