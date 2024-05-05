5,558 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.94. The company had a trading volume of 675,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

