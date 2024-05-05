5,696 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $20.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $782.70. 5,232,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,677. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.06 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $946.34 and its 200 day moving average is $582.60.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.