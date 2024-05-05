6,687 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $42.47. 31,815,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,777,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

