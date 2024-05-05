7,591 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

